Sidharth Malhotra pens heartfelt note for pet dog Oscar
(sidharth malhotra/instagram)
Sidharth's pet dog Oscar passed away recently and the actor took to Instagram to mourn his loss.
"He has left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years," the actor wrote.
"I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from."
"He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health," he added.
Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their condolences and dropped heartwarming comments.
"Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did," Karan Johar wrote.
Anushka Sharma commented: "❤️ RIP Oscar ❤️"