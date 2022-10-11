Here's what Ayurveda says about taking bath after a meal

Many of us may be habitual of taking bath after a meal, however, Ayurveda strongly recommends against it.
Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert, said that bathing is a cooling process which means it slows down blood circulation and absorption
Taking a bath immediately after meals cools down your body. A sudden drop in body temperature will dampen your Agni and lead to a sluggish metabolism.
Since an impaired metabolism is a major reason for all diseases, according to Ayurveda, this will lead to various diseases.
According to another ayurveda expert, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, taking bath after a meal diverts our energy to extremities, which should otherwise be focussed on the gut for a proper digestion
Instead, Dr Dixa suggested sitting in Vajrasana and walking 100 steps. It helps in the movement of food from the gut to the stomach and then to the intestines
Ideally, taking a bath 2-3 hours before meals would be best