In the last couple of years, ‘work from home’ has become a way of life. But, despite offering flexibility, it has many of us lacking the motivation to exercise, and take care of our bodies.
However, thanks to yoga, that unlike many other forms of exercise requires only two things -- your body and a little place -- many people have gained mental and physical health benefits.
Divya Rolla, yoga and meditation lead, Cult.Fit, who suggested some simple tips for those looking to practice yoga at home.
Invest in a good yoga mat. While you can practice on a carpet, a mat changes your experience of yoga infinitely.
Set a realistic goal for yourself and a timeline to which you can commit. Understand your goals and motivation and practice in accordance with that.
Finally, finding a buddy or a partner to do yoga with you will help the both of you to stick to your plan.
