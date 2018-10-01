Gemini's Zodiac predictions for 2022
This year may bring a lot of complications for you. You’ll be confused in various aspects, especially when it comes to your work life, as revealed by Pandit Jagannath Guruji
When it comes to personal life, it will be extremely good for you. People who are waiting to get married can tie the knot this year.
There may be a lot of confusion and lack of clarity regarding your career till September.
If you want to go abroad for your further studies, this will be a very good time for you.
Considering the financial aspect, it will be mixed for you. It wouldn’t be bad but not so good either.
Your health and fitness meter seems to be good in the coming future. Concerning your physical health, it will be good.
There are slight possibilities of some people feeling depressed. They may face stress and anxiety. In this case, try meditation and follow a healthy diet.
