Ganga Vilas completes 50-day journey in Dibrugarh
The world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas on Tuesday reached Dibrugarh, concluding its 50-day river journey that began from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi.
During its journey, the cruise crossed 5 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam.
It entered Assam on February 17 via Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Ganga Vilas covered 3,200 kilometre across 27 river systems.
During the journey, the onboard tourists visited 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities.
