Fun activities singles can enjoy this Valentine's Day
If you are single, worry not – we share with you amazing ways to have a superb Valentine’s Day.
Plan a date with friendsPlan a romantic date with all your single friends. Choose a quaint venue with candle lights, floral arrangements, and of course, scrumptious food.
Have a spa day
How you look can have a great impact on how you feel. Go get a facial, mani-pedi session or a hair-cut that you have been wanting to get for a long time.
Do a movie marathon
There is nothing more lovely than watching your favourite movie all over again and experiencing warm emotions and nostalgia.
Go for a fun activityYou can go for a fun activity that you have been wanting to do for a long time. It could be going for a dance class or a pottery class or going to a gaming zone – the possibilities are endless.
Volunteer
You can choose to volunteer and spend the V-day at an orphanage or an old age home. By volunteering, you will not only gain perspective but will also feel more fulfilled and happy.
