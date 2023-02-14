Fun activities singles can enjoy this Valentine's Day

If you are single, worry not – we share with you amazing ways to have a superb Valentine’s Day.

Plan a date with friends Plan a romantic date with all your single friends. Choose a quaint venue with candle lights, floral arrangements, and of course, scrumptious food.

Have a spa day How you look can have a great impact on how you feel. Go get a facial, mani-pedi session or a hair-cut that you have been wanting to get for a long time.

Do a movie marathon There is nothing more lovely than watching your favourite movie all over again and experiencing warm emotions and nostalgia.

Go for a fun activity You can go for a fun activity that you have been wanting to do for a long time. It could be going for a dance class or a pottery class or going to a gaming zone – the possibilities are endless.

Volunteer You can choose to volunteer and spend the V-day at an orphanage or an old age home. By volunteering, you will not only gain perspective but will also feel more fulfilled and happy.

