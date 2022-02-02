smart organising hacks for your home
Your home is a safe space, a nook of comfort and quiet that you can return to after a day of work. Often, home upkeep becomes time-consuming and chores never seem to be get done.
Decreased clutter, more space and the ability to find your things at the right time will save you a ton of energy and stress.
Hang things on the wall: Shelves on the wall can hold things from books, quirky memorabilia, potted plants or anything that catches your eye!
Having a small, designated space for clutter is helpful when you own certain things that can’t be grouped together.
The secret behind anyone having a luxurious, but small home, is that they own furniture with storage in it.
Reduce paper usage: Avoid having a physical copy of anything that can be easily found online, avoid printing out e-mails or documents that can be worked with or edited online.
Commit to organising one corner of your home at a time.
