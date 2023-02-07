Factors that affect your memory power

According to Trideep Choudhury, Consultant psychiatrist, Fortis hospital, "Memory is an integral part of our cognition and can be affected due to various factors."
One such factor being age. Generally memory deficits are more common in old age in form of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.
Sometimes memory deficits may be seen in young adults due to various causes thyroid disorders, head injuries, substance abuse, lack of sleep, nutritional deficiencies, Cancer treatment, stroke, epilepsy, infections like HIV and tuberculosis etc.
In different mental health conditions like depression and anxiety decreases the attention span of a person making it more difficult to register and remember things.
Moreover due to multitasking during our day to day activities, attention span is decreased and so ability to remember things may be hampered.
Epilepsy or seizures involving temporal or frontal lobes of the brain are the most common reason for memory problems in people with epilepsy.