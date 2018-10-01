Expert shares one of the 'smartest, non taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit'
Exerciseis an essential component of any wellness plan, but it is not the only one. Your diet plays an equally important role.
Having a wholesome, balanced meal can make a lot of difference to ones overall health. However, the key lies in creating a calorie deficit.
A calorie deficit occurs when you eat or drink fewer calories than you burn. On the contrary, consuming more
calories
than you burn indicates a calorie surplus -- a major reason for weight gain.
As such, when the number of calories you consume matches the number of calories you burn, your weight will remain stable.
Nutritionist Nancy Dehra said portion control is "one of the smartest and non-taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit."
To achieve portion control, use one bowl method or use smaller plates instead of a larger one." This allows you to have what you eat normally but control its quantity,” she said.
