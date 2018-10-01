Expert shares one of the 'smartest, non taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit'

pexels

Exerciseis an essential component of any wellness plan, but it is not the only one. Your diet plays an equally important role.

pexels

Having a wholesome, balanced meal can make a lot of difference to ones overall health. However, the key lies in creating a calorie deficit.

pexels

A calorie deficit occurs when you eat or drink fewer calories than you burn. On the contrary, consuming more caloriesthan you burn indicates a calorie surplus -- a major reason for weight gain.

pexels

As such, when the number of calories you consume matches the number of calories you burn, your weight will remain stable.

pexels

Nutritionist Nancy Dehra said portion control is "one of the smartest and non-taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit."

pexels

To achieve portion control, use one bowl method or use smaller plates instead of a larger one." This allows you to have what you eat normally but control its quantity,” she said.

pexels

experts says about drinking too much coconut water

Understanding the practice of earthing

Never share cosmetics or makeup products

Include these Yoga poses to cooling down

ALSO CHECK OUT: