pexels

Expert shares lifestyle changes women in their 40s should incorporate

In every decade of their life, women ought to take care of their health and well-being.

pexels

When a woman turns 40, pre-menopausal phase kicks in, and while some put on weight, some others lose weight rapidly. Many women complain of muscle and bone pain, skin pigmentation, etc.

pexels

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala lists three simple lifestyle changes she herself practises and believes every woman should adopt; read on.

pexels

Move your body or shake a leg for at least 30 minutes in the day

Just 30 minutes a day gives your metabolism the jump-start it needs. Working out doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, but walks, jogs and Pilates, or stomach crunches will work.

pexels

Add almonds to your diet

A handful of almonds may promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay. Almonds can help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods.

pexels

Focus on a holistic diet

Avoid skipping meals. Include more sprouts, leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and meat in your diet.

pexels

experts says about drinking too much coconut water

Understanding the practice of earthing

Never share cosmetics or makeup products

Include these Yoga poses to cooling down

ALSO CHECK OUT: