Expert shares lifestyle changes women in their 40s should incorporate

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala lists three simple lifestyle changes she herself practises and believes every woman should adopt; read on.
Move your body or shake a leg for at least 30 minutes in the day
Just 30 minutes a day gives your metabolism the jump-start it needs. Working out doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, but walks, jogs and Pilates, or stomach crunches will work.
A handful of almonds may promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay. Almonds can help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods.
Avoid skipping meals. Include more sprouts, leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and meat in your diet.
