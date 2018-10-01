Expert lists disadvantages of drinking too much water during pregnancy
Water is important for almost all functions of the body, including keeping the organs hydrated and running, and maintaining overall health. It is also vital to stay hydrated during pregnancy.
However, according to nutritionist Pritika Bedi, founder of Healthsake, “there are disadvantages of drinking too much water.”
Bedi lists the cons of drinking too much water; read on.
Bedi says drinking excessive water can make you feel exhausted, and “your kidneys may have to work harder”, resulting in a “stressful hormonal reaction that makes the body anxious and tired”.
“When you drink too much water, your electrolyte levels drop, and your body’s balance is disrupted”, she added.
She also added that symptoms including muscle soreness and cramping can occur when electrolyte levels are low,.
“Water intoxication can occur when women consume a big amount of water in a short period of time. Side effects include confusion, drowsiness, and headaches,” she concludes.
