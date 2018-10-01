Expert lists advantages of drinking too much water during pregnancy
Water supplies oxygen and necessary nutrients to a pregnant woman’s cells, tissues, and organs, as well as the baby, according to experts.
Nutritionist Pritika Bedi, founder of Healthsake lists advantages of drinking too much water during pregnancy. Check it out here:
According to the expert, water keeps your body hydrated, during pregnancy and added that cramps, headaches, nausea, and other symptoms may occur if the body is not hydrated.
“Make sure you drink water every day to avoid constipation, a common ailment among pregnant women”, Bedi said.
“Additionally, preterm labour and contractions can be avoided if you drink enough water in the third trimester”, she added.
She also explained that water keeps track of the body’s temperature and cools it down, while also giving relief from morning sickness, acidity, and heartburn.
