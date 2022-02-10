https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Everything Bella Hadid does for self-care | The Indian Express

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Everything Bella Hadid does for self-care

Bella Hadid is one of those celebrities who has been unafraid to open up about her mental health struggles,

The supermodel revealed to Bustle recently that the biggest change that she has incorporated into her life is that she has found herself a routine.

She has now begun to maintain a journal, does guided meditations, and drinks tea before bed as self-care practices so as to effectively deal with anxiety.

According to the Bustle interview, the 25-year-old shared that her mornings begin with a “big glass of water and three pages of journaling”.

“For me, journaling for 30 minutes in the morning before I get on my phone helps with my anxiety,” Bella was quoted as saying.

She also revealed that meditation has become an important part of her routine, the only time when she looks for spiritual guidance within herself.

Bella admitted that in between periods of work, when she feels she needs to de-stress, she turns to her girlfriends and spends quality time with them.