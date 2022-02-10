Bella Hadid/Instagram
Everything Bella Hadid does for self-care
Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid is one of those celebrities who has been unafraid to open up about her mental health struggles,
Bella Hadid/Instagram
The supermodel revealed to Bustle recently that the biggest change that she has incorporated into her life is that she has found herself a routine.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
She has now begun to maintain a journal, does guided meditations, and drinks tea before bed as self-care practices so as to effectively deal with anxiety.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
According to the Bustle interview, the 25-year-old shared that her mornings begin with a “big glass of water and three pages of journaling”.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
“For me, journaling for 30 minutes in the morning before I get on my phone helps with my anxiety,” Bella was quoted as saying.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
She also revealed that meditation has become an important part of her routine, the only time when she looks for spiritual guidance within herself.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella admitted that in between periods of work, when she feels she needs to de-stress, she turns to her girlfriends and spends quality time with them.