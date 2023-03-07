Effective kitchen hacks to make life simple

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared the following hacks to make it easy for you in the kitchen:

Removing stains from masala containers Pour some baking soda, vinegar, and dish wash liquid, and shake the container. Now, leave the container for 10 minutes and wash it with water.

Removing burnt bits from your toast Rub the burnt toast edges together and your bread would be good to consume.

Reheating leftover rice to make them taste fresh To use leftover rice again, just sprinkle a few drops of water and microwave it for a minute.

Washing green vegetables The chef suggested always cutting green veggies after thoroughly cleaning them.

Storing tomatoes Keep them out with their stem down and you will notice how long they will last.

