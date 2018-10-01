Easy hacks to ‘stay hydrated and support your gut microbiome’ this summer
Many of us, often unknowingly, fail to meet our daily hydration requirements, which can lead to issues like dehydration.
If you find it hard to keep a track of your daily water intake or simply don’t like the taste, it is best to consume water in other forms to keep the hydration levels high.
Here's gut specialist Farzana Nasser sharing a few quick tips that can help you stay hydrated throughout the day.
Add fruit/vegetables to your water. Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and the B vitamins dissolve in water, and you have yourself vitamin water!
Herbal teas also count towards your water intake and they also support the gut microbes which feed off the polyphenols.
Add herbs to your water. It tastes lovely and refreshing. Mint, lemon balm, basil, rosemary, and thyme are a few you can try.
