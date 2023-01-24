Dr BV Doshi, India’s foremost architect, passes away at 95
Celebrated Indian architect Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who was an urban planner and educator for the past seventy years, passed away at the age of 95.
Announcing the news, Architectural Digest India wrote on Instagram, “India’s greatest architect, Balkrishna Doshi (26th August 1927- 24th January 2023), has passed away at the age of 95.”
“A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country,” the post read further.
Architectural Digest India added that Doshi’s contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever.
The architect spent his early career working with other renowned artists, including the like of Le Corbusier on his designs for Chandigarh and Louis Kahn, working on the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
For his outstanding contribution to the field of architecture, he was conferred with Pritzker Prize in 2018, RIBA’s Royal Gold Medal in 2021, and the coveted Padma Shri in 1976.
