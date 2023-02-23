Diesel promotes safe sex with 200,000 condom box mountain
The first day of Milan Fashion Week, which will go on till February 27, brought sexiness and intimacy to the forefront with brands pushing boundaries with their Fall-Winter 2023 collections.
The attendees arriving for Diesel’s show were taken in by surprise as they were met by a giant mountain made of 200,000 Durex condom boxes as a backdrop of the Italian brand‘s show.
In a bid to promote sex positivity, models walked around this condom mountain set designed by Krzysztof J Lukasik, to highlight both safe sex and Diesel’s upcoming capsule collection with Durex, which is set to release in April.
As part of the campaign, the brand also plans to give away 300,000 boxes of condoms in its stores globally.
“We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,” creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement.
According to the brand, it stands for “democracy, choice, and sex positivity as a human right”.
