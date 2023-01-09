Delhi celebrates first Queer Pride Parade post COVID-19 pandemic
The Delhi Queer parade took place after a gap of 3 years.
Participants took part in a range of activities at the Pride Parade.
Cold Delhi weather did not deter the enthusiasm of the participants.
It has witnessed an increasing turnout of LGBTQ members and allies advocating the rights of the community.
People were dressed in vibrant hues at the pride march.
Colourful balloons, rainbow bands were prevalent at the Pride March.
