Cruise ship to visit 135 nations over 3 years
Bookings for the first three-year ship voyage around the world have been announced by Life at Sea Cruises that will cover 135 countries on seven continents.
Embracing the pandemic-induced lifestyle shift toward remote working, the cruise offers travellers a chance to live, work, and explore — all from one place.
Starting from $29,999 (Rs 24,51,653.28) per year, it is touted as the “first reasonably priced, all-inclusive world cruise” covering over 130,000 miles.
It will also cover 13 of the 14 ‘Wonders of the World’, and a total of 375 ports, of which 208 will be overnight stops.
The MV Gemini vessel, featuring 400 cabins and room for 1,074 passengers, will set sail from Istanbul on November 1.
It will have pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami on November 5 and November 16, respectively.
