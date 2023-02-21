Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef
Craving gnocchi with lamb, black risotto or zucchini pasta?
You can order any of them at a Croatian restaurant where a robotic chef is able to rustle up about 70 different one pot meals.
Its owners say they believe the BOTS&POTS Sci-Food bistro in Zagreb is the world’s only restaurant where ready-to-eat meals in a pot are made by robotic cookers with no human involvement other than loading the devices with fresh ingredients.
The devices add oil and seasoning according to digital recipes made by a human chef.
In other similar restaurants, robots stir and fry chips and hamburgers, make pizzas or serve and deliver meals, but “there is no robot which makes a one pot meal from fresh food,” according to restaurant co-owner Hrvoje Bujas.
It took seven years for Bujas’ partners to turn an idea into reality and open the restaurant last year, after investing over 1 million euros ($1.07 million).
