(Source: Reuters)
COVID dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
(Source: Reuters)
Amidst rising cases of Omicron across the world, Chinese new year celebrations have been dampened to a certain extent.
(Source: Reuters)
A woman takes a selfie with Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia.
(Source: Reuters)
People stand near Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia.
(Source: Reuters)
A girl visits by an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the new coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China.
(Source: Reuters)
Market places saw a rush of people buying things for their friends and family.
(Source: Reuters)
Divers perform an underwater dragon show at the Jakarta Aquarium and Safari ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia.
(Source: Reuters)
Staff members pose with "Fai Chun", a traditional Chinese New Year decoration, at Main Media Centre, ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year in Beijing, China.