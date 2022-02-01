https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js COVID dampens Lunar New Year celebrations | The Indian Express

(Source: Reuters)

COVID dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

(Source: Reuters)

Amidst rising cases of Omicron across the world, Chinese new year celebrations have been dampened to a certain extent.

(Source: Reuters)

A woman takes a selfie with Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia.

(Source: Reuters)

People stand near Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia.

(Source: Reuters)

A girl visits by an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the new coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China.

(Source: Reuters)

Market places saw a rush of people buying things for their friends and family.

(Source: Reuters)

Divers perform an underwater dragon show at the Jakarta Aquarium and Safari ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia.

(Source: Reuters)

Staff members pose with "Fai Chun", a traditional Chinese New Year decoration, at Main Media Centre, ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year in Beijing, China.