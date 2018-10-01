Express photo/Jithendra M
Cherry blossoms abound in Bengaluru
While cherry blossoms are associated with countries like Japan and South Korea, the pink flowers also bloom in India.
We know you are thinking Shillong, and while that is true, these gorgeous blooms have covered various streets in the IT city of Bengaluru, Karnataka, too.
The flowers, often seen in various shades of pink — and sometimes purple — come from a neotropical tree called tabebuia rosea.
It is also known as ‘pink poui’ and ‘rosy trumpet tree’ and grow up to 30 m (98 ft) and flowers during the spring season.
In Hindi, it is often referred to as ‘Basant Rani‘.
The tabebuia rosea plants are quick to grow, and January, February, March, April are usually the flowering season.
It is believed that these trees prefer warm and dry climates and can grow in most of the soils.