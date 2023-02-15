Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm
The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths.
The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm.
Dr. Will Cronenwett, chief of psychiatry at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school, says cold water immersion stimulates the part of the nervous system that controls the resting or relaxation state.
The stimulus may enhance feelings of well-being, according to the expert.
Cold water immersion raises blood pressure and increases stress on the heart. Studies have shown this is safe for healthy people and the effects are only temporary.
But it can be dangerous for people with heart trouble, sometimes leading to life-threatening irregular heartbeats, Cronenwett said.
