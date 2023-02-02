Can indoor plants make you feel suffocated at night?

That indoor plants add a patch of green to your home and also help purify the air is a well-known fact. But is it true that having plants around you at night can be extremely dangerous for your health, as they release carbon dioxide after sunset?
Debunking this popular myth, Dr Siddharth Bhargava, a celebrity nutritionist, added: “the amount of CO2 produced by plants or even a tree at night is less than what a person next to you would produce by just breathing. So, if you want to go camping in a forest or keep plants in your bedroom please do so.”
Further listing snake plant, spider plant, aloe vera plant and rubber plant as some of the best options to keep at home, the expert said, “They release minimum amount of carbon dioxide."