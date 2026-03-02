Mar 02, 2026

Books that made the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist

Aanya Mehta

She Who Remains by Rene Karabash (translated by Izidora Angel)

A dramatic tale from Bulgaria about a woman who becomes a sworn virgin (living as a man) amid traditional village law, exploring gender, freedom, and societal change.

Small Comfort by Ia Genberg (translated by Kira Josefsson)

A collection of five interconnected short stories centred around money, relationships, and human contradictions, both beguiling and sharp.

The Deserters by Mathias Énard (translated by Charlotte Mandell)

A sweeping, imaginative novel following a weary soldier escaping violence while reflecting on history, exile, and the deeply human search for refuge

The Director by Daniel Kehlmann (translated by Ross Benjamin)

A fictionalised exploration of a famed filmmaker’s moral dilemmas during the Third Reich.

The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran by Shida Bazyar (translated by Ruth Martin)

A multi generational tale tracing the lives of an Iranian family across decades of revolution, exile, return, and resilience

The Remembered Soldier by Anjet Daanje (translated by David McKay)

A haunting story of memory, identity, and trauma after war, set in post World War I Flanders.

The Wax Child by Olga Ravn (translated by Martin Aitken)

A dark and atmospheric tale set in 17th century Denmark, blending folklore, superstition, and psychological tension.

We Are Green and Trembling by Gabriela Cabezón Cámara (translated by Robin Myers)

This lyrical and adventurous narrative reimagines colonial histories through a vivid journey into the wilderness.

