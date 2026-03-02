Books that made the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist

Mar 02, 2026
A dramatic tale from Bulgaria about a woman who becomes a sworn virgin (living as a man) amid traditional village law, exploring gender, freedom, and societal change.
Source: amazon.in
A collection of five interconnected short stories centred around money, relationships, and human contradictions, both beguiling and sharp.
Source: amazon.in
A sweeping, imaginative novel following a weary soldier escaping violence while reflecting on history, exile, and the deeply human search for refuge
Source: amazon.in
A fictionalised exploration of a famed filmmaker’s moral dilemmas during the Third Reich.
Source: amazon.in
A multi generational tale tracing the lives of an Iranian family across decades of revolution, exile, return, and resilience
Source: amazon.in
A haunting story of memory, identity, and trauma after war, set in post World War I Flanders.
Source: amazon.in
A dark and atmospheric tale set in 17th century Denmark, blending folklore, superstition, and psychological tension.
Source: amazon.in
This lyrical and adventurous narrative reimagines colonial histories through a vivid journey into the wilderness.
Source: amazon.in
Interesting Christmas traditions from around the world