Dogs trained to be guides for the blind
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Brahms, left, and three other Labrador retriever puppies wait with their volunteer "Puppy Raisers" to board a flight at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Maryland.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Grand, left, is awarded the Guiding Eyes Puppy Olympics 2022 gold medal and Kenji is awarded silver at the end of their Guiding Eyes for the Blind foundation class at Talbot Community Center.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Moira, an 8 week old Labrador puppy, gives lots of puppy kisses to her Guiding Eyes for the Blind volunteer "Puppy Raiser".
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Denali, a young Labrador retriever, waits with volunteer puppy raiser Carolyn Schaefer to board a Pilots to the Rescue flight at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Kenji, a 13-week-old German Shepard puppy, looks up at puppy raiser Cindy Tait after she dressed him in rain boots during a Guiding Eyes for the Blind foundation class.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Guiding Eyes for the Blind volunteer "Puppy Raiser" Debbie Roschli, plays with Moira, an 8 week old Labrador puppy, on the tarmac at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Queenie, an eight week old Labrador puppy, yawns in a warm sweater before the start of her Guiding Eyes for the Blind foundation class with a volunteer puppy raiser.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)