Bella Hadid talks about her habit of 'people-pleasing'
Bella Hadid who has often spoken about her personal life and struggles with mental health, has made a new revelation.
The supermodel shared that the habit of ‘people-pleasing‘ led to her pushing her boundaries and even abandoning them in her previous relationships.
According to a report in The Independent, Hadid revealed that she would constantly go “back to men and women that had abused [her]”.
“That’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries — not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space,” she was quoted as saying.
The younger sister of Gigi Hadid, Bella also shared that in her childhood, she would feel that she was the ‘black sheep’ in the family.
The model also said that when she moved into relationships growing up, “and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard” affected her in her “adult relationships very intensely”
Finding and reclaiming “autonomy” and several lifestyle changes including “staying off social media” helped her feel more like herself.
