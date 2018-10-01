Ayurvedic remedies to soothe dry cough naturally

pexels
Dry cough or cough that doesn't produce phlegm or mucus can be extremely troubling. According to experts, while there are no specific causes, a dry cough can get triggered due to allergies or irritants.
Ayurveda expert Dr Mihir Khatri lists some remedies to soothe dry cough naturally.
According to Dr Khatri, one can apply a mixture of lukewarm mustard oil and salt over the chest and neck region.
One can also consume four pieces of cardamom with half spoon of rock sugar and half spoon of lukewarm desi cow ghee thrice a day till one gets relief. However, diabetics should avoid rock sugar.
Dr Khatri also stressed that chronic dry cough needs proper treatment as it's curable.
