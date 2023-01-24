Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tie knot in an intimate ceremony
After much speculation, cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
The event was held at her father, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on Monday.
Putting an end to fans’ wait, the couple took to Instagram to share the first photos as husband and wife.
Safe to say, the newlyweds radiated an unmissable glow and happiness in the pictures.
“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they captioned the post.
Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya first started dating in 2019 after being set up by one of their common friends.
