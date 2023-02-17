Amritpex 2023: National Philatelic Exhibition draws in huge crowd
The National Philatelic Exhibition, titled ‘Amritpex 2023’, is drawing in huge crowds, especially school children since it was kick-started on February 11 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
The exhibition by the India post spans over five days and is spread across a floor area of 1,00,000 square feet.
It includes 1,400 frames, showcasing over one lakh stamps collected by 300 participants.
The exhibits use stamps and photographic collections to highlight India’s history, culture, art, and heritage through the years.
Over 50 booths of philatelic objects are being exhibited at the show.
Amritpex 2023 is being attended by stamp collectors from throughout the country and is helping in reviving philately.
