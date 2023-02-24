Alternatives to tea tree oil

There are also some alternatives to using tea tree oil. Dr Rinky Kapoor, MD dermatology and director of The Esthetic Clinic Pan India, suggested some oils that offer the same benefits with lesser risk.
Manuka oil is very similar to tea tree oil and can be used in the same way.
Neem oil is a popular Ayurvedic alternative to tea tree oil.
Turmeric oil is anti-allergic, anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic, antiviral as well as anti worm and can be used as a gentle acne treatment.
Cinnamon oil is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Rosemary essential oils are a good option, too.
