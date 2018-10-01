pexels
All about Great Indian Hornbill, the ‘vulnerable’ bird species tortured to death in Nagaland
A disturbing video posted on social media shows locals from Nagaland’s Wokha district torturing a Great Indian Hornbill .
According to reports, the Nagaland Police have arrested three people under the Wildlife and Arms Act for torturing and killing the protected bird.
The Great Indian Hornbill, a member of the hornbill family, is found in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.
Since the species is declining in numbers and its distribution is fragmented, it was listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2018.
Hunting poses another substantial threat to the species as it displays a predictable behavior when regularly visiting the same feeding sites and is easily targeted by local hunters
Its fat is used for a variety of things — from medical treatments to gun polish. In many tribal cultures, its meat, feathers and casque are also used for ornamental purposes.
