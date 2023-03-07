Ahmedabad school students play Holi with natural colours
Ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, students in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, enjoyed a clean and green holi -- which was not only skin-friendly, but also suitable for the environment.
Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad played holi with natural colour powders made from plants, vegetables and cow dung on Sunday. The festival will be celebrated on March 8.
Interestingly, the colours were also prepared by the students themselves using different plants like spinach and fenugreek leaves, carrots, beetroot, turmeric, indigo plants etc.
Kalpesh Joshi, the director of the institute, came up with the idea of celebrating an eco-friendly holi 10 years ago
As the Vidyapeeth has a gaushala in the same campus, the students made use of cow dung and also celebrated Dhuleti.
Students and other staff members made cow dung cakes to be used as an eco-friendly option for Holika Dahan burning pyre at Gotirth Vidyapeeth.
