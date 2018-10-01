Photo source: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Actor Shriya Saran's cutest relationship moments
Actor Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev are one of the cutest couples in town; their social media is proof!
From enjoying various travel destinations to gorging delicious foods, the duo seems to have an eclectic mix of interests.
However, what’s constant is the fact that Shriya never fails to serve us uber cute relationship moments.
As such, take a look at a few of Shriya and Andrei’s most adorable moments.
The duo struck a goofy pose together as they stuck their heads out from behind the cut-out shapes.
The actor shared this relaxed photo of the couple, spending some down-time with each other.
Previously, Shriya had shared this heartfelt picture of the couple when she was pregnant.