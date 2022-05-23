Tattoo marathon raises money for army as Kyiv begins to reawaken
Tattoo artist Taras, 30, takes a photo of his work on Vitaliy, 19, at a weekly tattoo marathon.
Maksym, 18, a military cadet, gets his first tattoo at a weekly tattoo marathon.
Every Saturday for the past seven weeks, a tattoo marathon has been inking customers, with funds raised being donated to Ukraine forces.
The initiative has raised 270,000 UAH ($9,134), said the man who started it, 34-year-old Sasha Filipchenko
“We will keep doing this until the end of the war,” Filipchenko said.
For some, inspiration came during the most terrifying days of the war.
The tattoo marathon takes place in Kyiv’s trendy Podil district, a pre-war hipster hub which is showing signs of revival.
