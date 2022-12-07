Star-studded premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water
The star-studded world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water was held in London last night.
(Photo: AP)
The film's cast and crew gathered at London's Leicester Square.
(Photo: AP)
Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, and Bailey Bass attended the gala night.
(Photo: AP)
The film is director James Cameron’s long-awaited, 13-years-in-the-making, film.
(Photo: AP)
Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Friday, December 16.
(Photo: AP)
20th Century Studios India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 16.