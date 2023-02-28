Priyanka Chopra's look from Citadel revealed
(Photo: PR Handout)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared the first look from her upcoming web series Citadel.
(Photo: PR Handout)
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will be headlining the American edition of Citadel.
(Photo: PR Handout)
Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday till May 26
(Photo: PR Handout)
Priyanka Chopra will be seen doing some heavy-duty action in the series
(Photo: PR Handout)
The show also stars Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville
(Photo: PR Handout)
The Indian edition of Citadel will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. It will be directed by Raj & DK.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more