Meet Money Heist Korea gang

Actor-model-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae is set to play the lead role of the professor in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Photo: Netflix

The much awaited adaptation will release on June 24 on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Park Hae Soo, who shot to international fame with Squid Game, will essay Berlin.

Photo: Netflix

Other cast members are Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo).

Photo: Netflix

Kim Yunjin plays Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist.

Photo: Netflix

While Lee Joo-bin's part looks similar to Mónica's.

Photo: Netflix

The 12-episode remake is directed by Kim Hong Sun, best known for helming dramas such as Voice, The Visitor and Black.