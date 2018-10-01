Meet Money Heist Korea gang
Actor-model-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae is set to play the lead role of the professor in
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
.
Photo: Netflix
The much awaited adaptation will release on June 24 on Netflix.
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix
Park Hae Soo, who shot to international fame with Squid Game, w
ill essay Berlin.
Photo: Netflix
Other cast members are Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo).
Photo: Netflix
Kim Yunjin plays Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist.
Photo: Netflix
While Lee Joo-bin's part looks similar to Mónica's.
Photo: Netflix
The 12-episode remake is directed by Kim Hong Sun, best known for helming dramas such as Voice, The Visitor and Black.