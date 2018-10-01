fantastic beasts the secrets of dumbledore first reviews: 'a vast improvement from the last'
Photo: Warner Bros
EVENING STANDARD WRITEs, 'a risky but a rousing experiment. Secrets of dumbledore show an impressive willingness to mess with the hp formula'
Photo: Warner Bros
DEADLINE WRITES,'Eddie redmayne's newt scamander is a constant delight, his shy uncertainty chimes with audience the way superheroes can't'
The mirror writes,'while nowhere near as enchanting as a trip to hogwarts, secrets of dumbledore brings you back to hogwarts'
Photo: Warner Bros
the reviews also mentioned that some 'threads were hanging loose and didn't make sense'
Photo: Warner Bros
the guardian called it 'weightless and formless'
Photo: Warner Bros
fantastic beasts: secrets of dumbledore will release in india on april 8