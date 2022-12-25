BEST CHRISTMAS FILMS TO WATCH: DIE HARD TO HOME ALONE, TAKE YOUR PICK
Photo: 20th Century Fox
Home alone (1990) is considered a quintessential christmas classic
Photo: 20th Century Fox
It's a wonderful life (1946) is considered one of the greatest christmas classics of all time
Photo: Liberty Films
BRUCE WILLIS'S THRILLER DIE HARD IS CONSIDERED A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC TOO, DESPITE MUCH DEBATE
Photo: 20th Century Fox
tHE HOLIDAY STARS KATE WINSLET, CAMERON DIAZ, JUDE LAW and jack black
Photo: Universal Pictures
love actually has an ensemble cast that features keira knightley, emma thompson, liam neeson, hugh grant, alan rickman among others
Photo: universal Pictures
how the grinch stole christmas is the second-highest grossing holiday film of all time
ALSO CHECK OUT
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
What is the ideal time to have main meals?