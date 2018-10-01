All you need to know about Money Heist Korea's
HAHOE MASKS
The South Korean adaptation of Spanish series Money Heist is now streaming on Netflix.
The fictional series is set in a futuristic world and deals with the Korean peninsula's reunification.
Like the original series, this adaptation also features 'masks' that have a special relevance to the local culture.
Called Hahoe Masks, they represent power, mystery, and humour.
Unlike the Dali masks worn in the Spanish version, Hahoe masks are not expressionless and have the appearance of broad smiling faces.
The masks originate from South Korea's Andong area.
Speaking about the masks, actor
Park Hae-soo said,
"It has multi-layered meaning to it."