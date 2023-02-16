Would you try this popular British dessert?
Chef Utkarsh Bhalla, who is the brand chef at the Sly Granny
restaurants
, shared the recipe for this delicious Victoria Sandwich cake.
To make the sponge cakes, first mix cream butter and sugar in a bowl. This is done by taking soft butter and beating it with the sugar till it gets light and airy.
Once it is fluffy, then gradually add eggs to the mixture. Mix it well.
Add all the dry ingredients – flour and baking powder – into this aerated butter-sugar mixture. Mix it all together.
Lastly add the vanilla essence, give it another mix it again and pour it into the parchment-lined cake ring.
Bake the cake at 180 C for 10 minutes at first, and then at 160 C for 20 minutes.
