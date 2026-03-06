The world's oldest dishes are...

Mar 06, 2026
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, herbs, and sometimes meat, has been eaten across the Middle East and Mediterranean since ancient Persian and Ottoman times.
Tamales date back over 7,000 years to ancient Mesoamerican civilizations such as the Aztecs and Maya. Made from corn dough filled with meat or beans and steamed in corn husks, they were a portable meal for warriors and travelers.
Flatbreads made from ground grains are among the oldest foods in human history, dating back at least 14,000 years. Early versions were baked on hot stones long before agriculture fully developed.
A staple condiment of the Roman Empire, garum was made by fermenting fish with salt. Used in countless Roman recipes, it was valued for its strong umami flavour.
Though its exact origin is debated, hummus has been eaten in the Middle East for centuries. Made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and lemon, it remains a staple across the region.
Kheer has been part of Indian cuisine for over 2,000 years. Ancient texts from the time of the Indus Valley and later Sanskrit literature mention rice cooked with milk and sweeteners.
Dating back over 1,000 years in Japan, miso soup developed from fermented soybean paste introduced from China. It remains one of Japan’s most traditional everyday dishes.
One of the oldest known recipes in Britain, nettle pudding has roots going back nearly 6,000 years. It was made using wild nettles, grains, and herbs wrapped in leaves and boiled.
