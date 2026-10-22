World’s best dumplings you need to try at least once

Oct 22, 2026
Canederli are large, golf-ball-sized bread dumplings from Alto Adige in northern Italy, a region with strong Tyrolean culinary influences. Traditionally made with leftover bread, they can contain ingredients such as speck, cheese and onion. They are commonly served in broth or as a plate of dumplings with different fillings.
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Japanese gyoza are closely related to Chinese jiaozi but have developed their own distinctive style. They usually have a thin wrapper and a filling of minced pork, cabbage, garlic and ginger. Pan-frying is particularly popular, giving the dumplings a crisp underside while the upper portion remains soft.
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Georgian khinkali are large, pleated dumplings traditionally filled with spiced meat. Their distinctive shape, with a gathered top and generous filling, makes them instantly recognisable. They are generally served simply with coarsely ground black pepper, allowing the seasoned filling and broth inside to take centre stage.
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Kimchi mandu are Korean dumplings filled with finely chopped kimchi, often combined with other ingredients. CNN noted that Korean mandu are more closely related to Central Asian manti than to Chinese or Japanese dumplings and highlighted their distinctive round folding style. With kimchi being such a ubiquitous part of Korean cuisine, its appearance inside dumplings seems like a natural culinary combination.
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Manti are found across Central Asia and parts of the Caucasus, with variations in countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. These dumplings are generally made from thin dough wrapped around meat or vegetables and steamed. Turkish manti are traditionally served with yoghurt, red pepper and melted butter.
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Pierogi are Poland’s much-loved filled dumplings, traditionally boiled and sometimes fried. Their fillings range from potato and cheese to sauerkraut, meat and even fruit. They are commonly served with toppings such as sour cream, melted butter or fried onions, making them both a comforting everyday food and a festive favourite.
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Siomay is Indonesia’s take on the dumpling, particularly associated with Bandung. These steamed dumplings are made with fish paste and are commonly served alongside vegetables, eggs and a rich peanut sauce. The dish reflects Chinese culinary influence while having evolved into a distinctive Indonesian street-food favourite.
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Xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, are delicate steamed parcels traditionally associated with Shanghai. Their thin wrappers contain a savoury filling along with soup, which is created by incorporating gelatin into the filling before steaming. The result is a dumpling that releases hot, flavourful broth when carefully bitten into.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dishes you should make if you love Enchiladas