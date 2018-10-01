Why Ayurveda suggests soaking nuts for six-eight hours before consumption

pexels
pexels
Many people end up binging on nuts, considering their nutritional profile. But is it advisable? Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar answers some commonly asked questions about nuts.
pexels
How much should we eat them (quantity)?
people with optimum digestive capacity, who exercise daily, drink enough water, and don't have any disease, having an ounce (what fits in the palm of hand) of nuts daily is healthy.
pexels
How should they be consumed?
According to Ayurveda, nuts are heavy to digest as they contain a good amount of healthy fat, protein, and fibre and also are hot in potency (ushna virya).
pexels
"So whenever you eat them, make sure you've soaked them for six-eight hours as it reduces ushnata (heat), removes phytic acid/tannins which makes it easy for us to absorb nutrition from them.
pexels
The best time to have them is first thing in the morning or as an mid day/evening snack (keeps cravings at bay).
pexels
People with poor gut health, digestive issues, allergic to nuts should avoid nuts until their digestion improves, she said.