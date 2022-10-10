Whole wheat vs multigrain bread: Find out which is healthier

The market is flooded with a variety of bread — from multigrain to whole wheat. As such, how does one ensure to pick the healthiest option?
To help you make the right choices, fitness blogger Simran Valecha took to Instagram to list out the differences between the two.
“The only difference between whole wheat bread and multigrain bread is that the latter is chemically-treated,” Valecha informed.
High fibre
Low glycemic index
Whole grains- retains nutrients
Contains multiple grains like oats, millets, barley
Chemically treated to soften the grain
Hence, Valecha recommended consuming whole grains because of the fibre content in them — whole wheat bread, oats bread, barley bread, etc.
"Whole wheat bread has nutrients like B vitamins, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium and a good amount of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre,” said Valecha.