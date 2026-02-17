5 Effortless Whole-Grain Recipes for a Lazy Day

Feb 17, 2026
Cooked brown rice topped with sautéed vegetables, a fried or boiled egg, and a drizzle of soy sauce or peanut dressing makes a balanced, no fuss lunch.
Swap rice with millet for a healthier twist on classic khichdi. Pressure cook millet with lentils, turmeric, and vegetables for a comforting one pot meal.
Blend rolled oats, banana, milk, and a pinch of cinnamon to make quick batter pancakes. No refined flour needed, just blend, pour, and flip for a hearty breakfast.
Mix oats with milk or yogurt, chia seeds, and honey. Let it sit overnight and top with fruits and nuts in the morning, zero cooking required.
Cook quinoa and mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs. It’s light, refreshing, and meal prep friendly for lazy afternoons.
Simmer barley with carrots, beans, and tomatoes in vegetable broth. It’s a cosy, slow cooked dish that requires very little active effort.
Boil whole wheat pasta and toss with olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, and roasted cherry tomatoes. Add parmesan or feta for extra flavour without much effort.
Layer whole wheat bread with hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, and cheese. Toast lightly for a quick, wholesome snack or light dinner.
