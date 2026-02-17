Feb 17, 2026

5 Effortless Whole-Grain Recipes for a Lazy Day

Aanya Mehta

Brown Rice Veggie Bowl

Cooked brown rice topped with sautéed vegetables, a fried or boiled egg, and a drizzle of soy sauce or peanut dressing makes a balanced, no fuss lunch.

Millet Khichdi

Swap rice with millet for a healthier twist on classic khichdi. Pressure cook millet with lentils, turmeric, and vegetables for a comforting one pot meal.

Oats Banana Pancakes

Blend rolled oats, banana, milk, and a pinch of cinnamon to make quick batter pancakes. No refined flour needed, just blend, pour, and flip for a hearty breakfast.

Overnight Oats Bowl

Mix oats with milk or yogurt, chia seeds, and honey. Let it sit overnight and top with fruits and nuts in the morning, zero cooking required.

Quinoa Lemon Salad

Cook quinoa and mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs. It’s light, refreshing, and meal prep friendly for lazy afternoons.

Barley Vegetable Soup

Simmer barley with carrots, beans, and tomatoes in vegetable broth. It’s a cosy, slow cooked dish that requires very little active effort.

Whole Wheat Garlic Pasta

Boil whole wheat pasta and toss with olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, and roasted cherry tomatoes. Add parmesan or feta for extra flavour without much effort.

Whole Wheat Veg Sandwich

Layer whole wheat bread with hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, and cheese. Toast lightly for a quick, wholesome snack or light dinner.

