Who invented ice cream?

Jan 23, 2026
As early as 4000 B.C., nobles along the Euphrates River had icehouses to cool drinks and desserts, using stored ice to beat the summer heat.
Source: wikipedia
In the 5th century B.C., snow mixed with sweeteners was sold in the streets of Athens, an early frost cooled treat for locals.
Source: wikipedia
Emperor Nero (A.D. 37–67) enjoyed iced refreshments mixed with honey, an early example of chilled desserts among the elite.
Source: wikimedia commons
During China’s Tang dynasty, there are records of a sweet frozen drink made from iced water buffalo milk, a precursor to dairy frozen desserts.
Source: wikimedia commons
In the Islamic world, sweetened drinks cooled with snow evolved into early frozen beverages. Faloodeh from Persia, with vermicelli in chilled syrup, shows how ancient Middle Eastern cultures developed unique icy desserts.
Source: unsplash
By the 1600s, Italy was making water ices and frozen desserts, which spread to banquets in Paris, Florence, and Naples. Recipes for milk based “sorbet” appear by the late 1600s.
Source: wikimedia commons
Ice cream crossed the Atlantic with European settlers. By 1744, it was being served in colonial America, and Washington and Jefferson famously enjoyed and even documented recipes for it.
Source: wikipedia
The waffle cone took off at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, the Popsicle was patented in 1923, and mid 20th century innovations like soft serve and frozen yogurt made chilled desserts ubiquitous worldwide.
Source: wikimedia commons
