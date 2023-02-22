Which is better for health — sugar or jaggery?
Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist, posted some facts weighing jaggery and sugar.
Jaggery is not a replacement for sugar.
The use of jaggery and sugar depends on the seasons and food combinations.
It is recommended to use jaggery in winter, and sugar in summer.
Use jaggery with preparations like gud poli, til chikki, gond laddoo, and bajra roti.
Use sugar with sherbets, tea/coffee, shrikhand, karanji, etc.
