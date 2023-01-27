What is the difference between A1 and A2 milk?

A normal cow’s milk contains two types of beta-casein — A1 and A2.
Of late, marketed A2 milk only contains the A2 beta-casein and not the mutated A1 beta-casein. The scientific debate going around the healthiest milk revolves around whether A1 beta-casein is more harmful than A2 casein.
According to a 2019-National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) review, human-based evidence from clinical trials and epidemiological studies published prior to October 2017 provide moderate certainty for adverse digestive health effects of A1 beta-casein compared with A2 beta-casein.
But low or very low certainty for other health effects.
Komal Patel, clinical nutritionist, Fit India Ambassador and founder, Diet Studio mentioned that A1 milk is associated as a risk factor for human health hazards as it can “potentially affect numerous opioid receptors in the nervous, endocrine and immune system”.
It is also known to be an oxidant of low dietary lipoproteins (LDL) and oxidation of LDL is believed to be responsible for the formation of arterial plaque. Therefore, consumption of beta-casein A1 milk is associated as a risk factor for type-1 diabetes, coronary heart disease, arteriosclerosis.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay